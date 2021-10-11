AP Top Stories October 11 A
Here's the latest for Monday October 11th: Kim Jong Un speaks about 'grim situation' in North Korea; Severe storms in Oklahoma; Beaches reopening in Southern California; Hundreds of Southwest flights delayed.
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck just offshore of Hawaii’s Big Island on Sunday afternoon, rattling communities across the archipelago.
PG&E says it may shut off power to about 25,000 customers in California beginning on Monday due to potentially dry, gusty winds that could raise the risk of wildfires.
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking three disturbances moving through the Atlantic Ocean, two near the Caribbean and another near North Carolina’s coast — none of which are forming anytime soon.
California took another step toward its goal of ridding the state of all gas-powered engines thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.
Severe weather, including possible tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail is expected to reach the Dallas-Fort Worth area by 9 p.m. Sunday and lead to rain throughout the week.
Strong earthquakes struck south of Hawaii's Big Island on Sunday, but no tsunami is expected, according to Honolulu's National Weather Service.
People who live on Grand Isle have endured decades of destruction, and they've always rebuilt. This time might be different.
After an extended lull in severe weather across the central United States, Mother Nature is setting the stage to bring that to an abrupt end in the coming days. Across the classic Tornado Alley of the Plains, places like Oklahoma City, Dallas and Wichita, Kansas, need to remain on alert as a series of storms will likely spawn severe weather. As of Oct. 4, there have been 1,007 preliminary reports of tornadoes across the country according to the Storm Prediction Center. Leading the count is Texas
Standard homeowners’ policies cover a wide range of potential disasters, but not floods, earthquakes, maintenance damage and sewer back up.
American Red Cross volunteers are currently assisting 23 people who were displaced from 12 townhome units in the 5000 block of Dana Drive in Raleigh.
Brandon has a look at the severe weather potential tonight and the real fall temperatures on the way.
“It was incomprehensible that these pups had to die.”
Pope Francis is no longer planning to attend the critical United Nations climate summit that begins in three weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, the Vatican announced Friday.Why it matters: Francis' attendance, given his global stature, could have helped provide momentum to what are expected to be difficult talks aimed at spurring more aggressive steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEmissions and finance
The 17 custom-designed single-family homes are built to be carbon neutral. Prices start at $895,000.
A new river of lava belched Saturday from the La Palma volcano, spreading more destruction on the Atlantic Ocean island where over 1,000 buildings have already been engulfed or badly damaged by streams of molten rock.
Thousands could lose power with PG&E planned power shutoffs
They’re more versatile and environmentally friendly, too.
Lots of car companies are working on electric pickups. Here's how two of the most exciting new models stack up.
Energy is so hard to come by right now that some provinces in China are rationing electricity, Europeans are paying sky-high prices for liquefied natural gas, power plants in India are on the verge of running out of coal, and the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States stood at $3.25 on Friday - up from $1.72 in April. As the global economy recovers and global leaders prepare to gather for a landmark conference on climate change, the sudden energy crunch hitting the wo
China's state-controlled chemical giant is selling its entire stake in Europe's biggest solar-panel producer to a company controlled by Asia's richest billionaire, Mukesh Ambani, as the global race to generate clean energy heats up amid efforts to contain carbon emissions. China National Bluestar Group, a unit of China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina), has agreed to sell Oslo-based REC Solar Holdings to Reliance New Energy Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Indust