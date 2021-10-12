AP Top Stories October 12 A
Here's the latest for Tuesday October 12th: Tex. Gov Abbott signs anti vaccine mandate executive order; Fatal plane crash in suburban San Diego; Miami officials decide to fire police chief; California wildfire.
Here's the latest for Tuesday October 12th: Tex. Gov Abbott signs anti vaccine mandate executive order; Fatal plane crash in suburban San Diego; Miami officials decide to fire police chief; California wildfire.
A crocodile carcass was found on a beach in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur on Friday in what might be a first-of-its-kind discovery.
Since arriving in Los Angeles County a decade ago, the aggressive Aedes mosquito has expanded rapidly. It has been found from Laguna Beach to Santa Clarita.
California took another step toward its goal of ridding the state of all gas-powered engines thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.
His brother was found dead in September near the park’s second-largest lake.
A "moderate" geomagnetic storm is forecast for the Earth on Monday, which could cause fluctuations to the power grid.
Huntington Beach and the oil industry have been intertwined for more than a century. Derricks used to line the beach.
The woman sustained serious injuries after falling about 15 feet off the trail, the Maui Fire Department said.
Don't let freezing weather ruin next year's flowers.
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck just offshore of Hawaii’s Big Island on Sunday afternoon, rattling communities across the archipelago.
Tropical Storm Pamela quickly strengthened as it moved along Mexico’s Pacific coast Monday,, and it was forecast to become a major hurricane before hitting shore somewhere near the port of Mazatlan at midweek. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 400 miles (645 kilometers) south-southwest of Mazatlan on Monday night and was moving north-northwest at about 8 mph (13 kph). Pamela was forecast to take a turn toward the north and northeast, passing south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday at hurricane strength.
Wind techs climb to dizzying heights to keep turbines in service, and jobs in the industry are projected to increase by 68% from 2020 to 2030.
About 25%, or 1 in 4 units of critical infrastructure, such as police stations, airports and hospitals, are at risk of being rendered inoperable due to flooding, a comprehensive new report finds. The report points to climate change for heightening risks. Why it matters: The new national inventory of flood risk during the next thirty years, which takes into account climate change-driven increases in sea levels and heavy precipitation events, is the first of its kind.Get market news worthy of your
No seismic activity detected and no cause has yet been identified Small earthquakes are not unheard of in New Hampshire. Photograph: Joseph Prezioso/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock A massive boom heard and felt by many in New Hampshire and Massachusetts mystified residents and had officials working to understand its cause. On Sunday morning, the New York Times reported, residents reported hearing what sounded like an explosion and feeling a large jolt. Many thought it had been an earthquake. Bu
The female mountain lion, named Monrovia, was the first cougar to be rescued, rehabilitated and released in California, wildlife officials said.
“It was incomprehensible that these pups had to die.”
Severe storms brought suspected tornadoes and baseball-sized hail to parts of Oklahoma, but there were no reports Monday of deaths or injuries. The severe weather system that hit Oklahoma late Sunday also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, and more stormy weather is predicted for later this week in parts of the central U.S. Severe weather is not unusual in the Southern Plains in October, said Chuck Hodges, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
A tornado watch has been issued for the Chicago area until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Ottawa, Streator and Pontiac have a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m. with wind gusts to 70 mph, according to the weather service. Most of northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana were covered by the tornado watch, forecasters said. A marine warning for possible water ...
National Hurricane Center tracking two disturbances in Caribbean
About four hours into the race, 12 to 18 inches of snow had fallen and racers experienced near white-out conditions.
They’re more versatile and environmentally friendly, too.