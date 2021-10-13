AP Top Stories October 13 A
Here's the latest for Wednesday October 13th: US House votes to raise debt limit; Wildfire growing NW of Los Angeles; Destructive wildfire in Northern California; Boeing plans to implement employee vaccine mandate.
Mississippi wants its money back from the Packers great, plus interest.
Tik Tok sleuths think Brian Laundrie may be hiding in an underground bunker beneath his parents’ flower bed based on drone video footage that some say shows a hand sticking out of the soil.
A video showing a man who allegedly harassed a group of Asian women for wearing masks while dancing to K-pop in public has gone viral on TikTok. What happened: TikTok user @celenana_na and her K-pop dance group, Hush Crew, were filming a dance routine in Boston’s Downtown Crossing on Sunday when the incident occurred. What they thought was an ordinary interaction escalated after the man allegedly started talking about communism and they realized he was being racist.
Walgreens plans to close another five locations in San Francisco by the end of next month on account of "organized retail crime," a spokesperson for the drugstore chain told SFGate on Tuesday. Walgreens closures have become a flashpoint in discussions of San Francisco's retail crime epidemic as the retailer has closed at least 10 stores here since the start of 2019 and some locations losing up to $1,000 per day in stolen merchandise. Brazen shoplifting incidents in Walgreens that went viral over the summer have in part prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom and more recently San Francisco Mayor London Breed to dedicate more police resources to combating organized retail theft.
"A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.
Video shows the plane, a Cessna C340, appear to drop out of the sky before exploding on a street in Santee, California, a suburb of San Diego.
Courtesy Charlie BurgeAn apparently intractable conflict between a Florida condo board and a disabled 9/11 responder over him leaving his shoes outside his front door has become so toxic that the federal government has stepped in to try and resolve it.Charlie Burge worked for the New York City Department of Sanitation for 35 years, first hitting the pavement in 1981 and eventually overseeing nighttime operations in North Brooklyn. On September 11, 2001, Burge ran across the Brooklyn Bridge to he
After Walgreens locations in San Francisco struggled with shoplifting for years, the company opted to close five more of its Bay Area stores.
"When he grabbed her, I thought it was a joke. When she said, 'He's taking my child away,' I reacted and went towards him," a good Samaritan who intervened said.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department urged people to steer clear of North Magnolia Avenue in the city of Santee.
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio faced a negative reception from New Yorkers at the Columbus Day parade on Monday.
“Maybe there’s something I’m missing and I’m ignorant, but it makes me feel like they’re living in a phone booth.”
Bloomington PoliceFrom trending hashtags to circulating an online campaign to increase media coverage, social media users are demanding answers in the case of Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Black graduate student who went missing in August before washing up in a river a week later.The case took a twisted turn last week when the Chicago Sun-Times reported that an independent pathology report, commissioned by the family, found that some of Day’s organs and body parts were missing, seemingly contradicti
Bavarian Police HandoutAn 8-year-old German girl who disappeared into thin air in a thick forest in the Czech Republic on Sunday has been found alive in what rescuers are calling a miracle. A family spokesperson who learned of the news while on the phone with The Daily Beast said that the discovery was “what we were hoping for but not what we expected.” The little girl’s family is now heading to the hospital to join her. A search party of more than 800 people, including elite forest crews, 40 sn
The Wyoming medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Gabby Petito said Tuesday that the 22-year-old’s death was caused by strangulation.
A quiet neighborhood in San Francisco is seeing an explosion of WayMo cars. Wilson Walker looks into why this dead-end street is being taken over by these high-tech cars.
Video shows police handcuffing the two people clad in green Philly gear. Here’s what we know.
Onlookers gathered around the substation as police negotiated with the bare-chested man.
Homeless battled clueless on the streets of Los Angeles, where for one shining moment, a guy with no cash silenced a lady with no sense. As of Tuesday, a GoFund Me page set up in his name had brought in more than $32,000. Video posted by social media user @FilmThePoliceLA last week shows what’s described as “anti-vaxx” protesters led by a woman with a megaphone wandering down Hollywood ...
A Sunrise woman marched into a Lauderhill Metro by T-Mobile store Friday evening and began firing a gun to settle a problem she had with the manager, Lauderhill police say.