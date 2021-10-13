AP Top Stories October 13 A

American City Business Journals

Walgreens plans to close another five locations in San Francisco by the end of next month on account of "organized retail crime," a spokesperson for the drugstore chain told SFGate on Tuesday. Walgreens closures have become a flashpoint in discussions of San Francisco's retail crime epidemic as the retailer has closed at least 10 stores here since the start of 2019 and some locations losing up to $1,000 per day in stolen merchandise. Brazen shoplifting incidents in Walgreens that went viral over the summer have in part prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom and more recently San Francisco Mayor London Breed to dedicate more police resources to combating organized retail theft.