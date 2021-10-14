AP Top Stories October 14 A

Here's the latest for Thursday October 14th: Thousands of John Deere workers go on strike; Former Justice Dept. official subpoenaed in January 6th investigation; Deadly building fire in Taiwan; Winds spell more fire danger in California.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories