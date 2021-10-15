AP Top Stories October 15 A

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here's the latest for Friday October 15th: Bill Clinton hospitalized; Texas abortion law survives court challenge; Michigan Gov. promises faster pipe replacement in city with lead in water; Freeway closed by California fire reopens.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories