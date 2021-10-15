AP Top Stories October 15 P
Here’s the latest for Friday, October 15: British lawmaker stabbed to death; Accused Parkland school shooter to plead guilty; FDA panel recommends J&J boosters; NASA launches spacecraft to probe asteroids.
Here’s the latest for Friday, October 15: British lawmaker stabbed to death; Accused Parkland school shooter to plead guilty; FDA panel recommends J&J boosters; NASA launches spacecraft to probe asteroids.
Sources say the officer shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman's new girlfriend. CBS2's John Dias reports.
“None of that makes sense and it’s not right. This kid should not walk away free,” a relative of one of the victims said.
A Philadelphia police officer has been placed on administrative duty and an investigation has been launched after a video, that has since gone viral, resurfaced […]
Attorneys for the Theranos founder tried - and failed - to bar the reporter John Carreyrou from the trial. Plus: Jurors are eyeing the exits.
NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...
A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.
They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...
ST. PETERSBURG — In the spring, two mothers were shot and killed within a week of each other. Soon after the first murder on March 30 of K’Mia Simmons, St. Petersburg police arrested Tyron Jackasal, 21. But the second murder of Emily Grot on April 4 remained unsolved — until Wednesday. Once again, the investigation pointed detectives to Jackasal, according to arrest documents. He now faces a ...
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Sgt. Eric M. Huxley has been hit with several felony charges and suspended after body camera video showed him kicking a handcuffed […]
Detectives with the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) identified four teenagers who they say are responsible for starting a grass fire with fireworks last week.
A man in India has been handed a double life sentence for murdering his wife with an unorthodox weapon: a highly venomous cobra.
Teams are searching a wooded area of Lincoln Thursday afternoon for a missing 5-year-old boy. The boy was walking with a group of friends Thursday afternoon when he disappeared. Police are looking in the area of a nature trail by the Birches School on Bedford Road. State police said an MSP K-9 unit, Air Wing and patrol units were also responding.
When a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday that Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old travel blogger whose remains were recovered in September in a national park, died by strangulation, experts who study intimate partner violence said they saw a recognizable thread. "Strangulation is not talked about as much, but it is a major risk factor for intimate partner homicide," Kellie Lynch, an associate professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, told "Good Morning America." "When you're talking about strangulation, that is very typically the cause of death in domestic violence cases," Dan Abrams, ABC News chief legal analyst, said in an interview Wednesday on "GMA." "It is angry.
Omar Yacob Bamadhaj, 41, was sentenced to death in February, and a court dismissed his appeal on Tuesday, local news reported.
A portion of the Capital City Freeway has been shut down in both directions in Sacramento County Friday morning as authorities respond to a person suffering from a mental health crisis. Officials with the California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento division and Sacramento police are talking to the person, CHP said.
Joe Bryan, a former Texas high school principal, spent more than three decades behind bars for the 1985 murder of his wife, Mickey Bryan. Out on parole, Bryan recently celebrated his 81st birthday, and he hopes to be exonerated for his wife’s death. Bryan said he and Mickey built “a wonderful life” together in Clifton, a small city in central Texas.
Duane Chapman, a. k. a. Dog the Bounty Hunter, 68, is on the hunt for Brian Laundrie, the fugitive boyfriend of Gabby Petito -- a move that would make an interesting episode in a real-crime reality...
Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Michael Lerma with ordering the murder of an inmate at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles.
The Fayette County jury deliberated for about eight hours Thursday before reaching the verdicts. He was found guilty of driving under the influence.
Authorities charged Owen Shroyer with four misdemeanors for entering restricted grounds at the Capitol during the January 6 riot.