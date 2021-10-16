AP Top Stories October 16 P
Here's the latest for Saturday October 17th: Biden remembers fallen police officers; Slain history teacher remembered in France, Afghans bury victims of suicide bombing; NASA rocket takes off towards Jupiter
Here's the latest for Saturday October 17th: Biden remembers fallen police officers; Slain history teacher remembered in France, Afghans bury victims of suicide bombing; NASA rocket takes off towards Jupiter
The 22-year-old singer, whose real name was Emani Johnson, died after experiencing a "tragic accident," her manager told E! News.
Longtime Las Vegas news personality and traffic reporter Tom Hawley has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 60 years old.
UPDATE, OCTOBER 14: Former child star Matthew Mindler died by suicide by using sodium nitrate that he ordered from Amazon.com, his mother said today. Mindler bought the product for $15. The Lancaster County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that he died from suicide by sodium nitrate toxicity. Sodium nitrate is used to preserve foods and kills […]
The Bravo star tells PEOPLE her new ring is "bigger than I would ever expect"
"My son and his wife live there now," the former Today host tells PEOPLE of the New York-area home. "And that just makes me so happy"
"The way we worked together was effortless," said her producer, J Maine
Alexa, play Carrie Underwood.
Find out if they're really in it for the "long-term."
David Amess, a conservative British member of Parliament, died Friday after being stabbed multiple times, officials said. Amess, 69, represented Southend West in Essex. The attack is being called a terrorist incident and the investigation will be led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.
'Today' show coanchor Hoda Kotb opened up about the first time she met her adopted daughter, Haley Joy, and how the experience impacted her. Read what she said and how fans reacted to the sweet family story.
The bride initially shared the photos to poke fun at herself.
Kevin Hart‘s ex-wife Torrei Hart candidly discussed the breakthrough she achieved after experiencing a very public divorce with the actor during an interview with “The […]
The documents investigate the death of Lori Vallow's ex-husband. But they also piece together her descent into a fantastical belief system.
'Basically, this relative left more to Grandpa’s kids and their families, and this uncle and trustee is upset and hurt by this.'
Brittany Matthews also shared a new photo of her family of three, featuring fiancé Patrick Mahomes and their first baby
"Why did they call it a diaper blowout and not a s**tuation."
The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars got married in May
The only thing cuter than the family pup kissing the baby...is when there are three babies to love!
People are praising the couple's co-parenting skills.
Some of these couples still work together.😱View Entire Post ›