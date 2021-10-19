AP Top Stories October 19 A
Here's the latest for Tuesday October 19th: North Korea fires missile; Texas legislators pass new redistricting maps; Vaccine mandate protests in California; Trump gives deposition in lawsuit.
Here's the latest for Tuesday October 19th: North Korea fires missile; Texas legislators pass new redistricting maps; Vaccine mandate protests in California; Trump gives deposition in lawsuit.
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley missed his fifth straight game with an ankle injury on Sunday and head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Stanley’s status at his Monday press conference. Stanley met with doctors a few weeks ago and a decision was made to avoid surgery for the time being. Continued rehab hasn’t appeared [more]
Raven-Symoné is continuing to talk about her long history with weight loss struggles. Throughout her adult life the actress has candidly spoken about the stress […]
Comedy CentralJordan Klepper hadn’t attended a Trump rally since he inadvertently found himself in the middle of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, “a day no one will ever forget, unless you’re a Republican member of Congress,” the Daily Show contributor joked in his latest dispatch. But this past week, Klepper boldly returned to the scene, trolling the crowd at the former president’s big Iowa event for the most embarrassing devotees he could find.What he discovered more than anything was banners, flag
David Dee Delgado/GettyDonald Trump testified under oath for about four-and-a-half hours on Monday over his role in a 2015 incident where protesters allege they were assaulted by his security team outside Trump Tower.The deposition took place at Trump Tower, from 10 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m., according to the activists’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, who claimed that there were a handful of questions Trump declined to answer. The attorney added that he planned to ask the judge in a civil suit stemming f
Christopher Steele says he thinks the infamous golden showers tape is real -- and shared why he believes Russia hasn't released it.
Trump answered most questions posed to him, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs, who accuse his guards of beating them up in September 2015.
When the Taliban swept into power, they found Afghanistan's economy fast approaching the brink and were faced with harrowing predictions of growing poverty and hunger. In the 20 years since the Taliban last ruled, Afghanistan evolved from an economy dealing mostly in illicit enterprise to a sophisticated, multi-billion-dollar system fueled by donor aid and international trade. The Taliban, a movement borne out of the rural clergy, struggled to grasp the extent of the transformation.
Steve Bannon told Marjorie Taylor Greene he "vehemently" opposed the idea of a "national divorce," after the congresswoman posted a Twitter poll.
After Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, parents unhappy with the move converged at the Capitol on Monday to protest. California parents against the mandate were also expected to keep their kids home from school as part of the protest. KCRA 3's Brian Hickey reports.
Michael Cohen dismissed British ex-spy Christopher Steele as a "f***ing liar" and "Austin Powers" after the ex-MI6 agent suggested former President Donald Trump's lawyer committed "treason."
Donald Trump, who claims he never conceded the 2020 election, establishes himself as a former president in his lawsuit against the Capitol riot committee and National Archives.
The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Monday that Thursday's Beirut violence was a dangerous and important event and marked a new phase in dealing with internal politics. In his first remarks since the bloodshed that marked the worst street violence in over a decade, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah lashed out at the Christian Lebanese Forces party and its head Samir Geagea, repeating accusations that they were responsible for the killing of the seven Shi'ites who died that day. The Lebanese Forces party, which has close ties to Saudi Arabia, has denied the accusation.
Scott OlsonFormer President Donald Trump on Monday sued the chair of the congressional committee investigating the January 6 insurrection and the little-known archivist of the United States, in an attempt to stop the inquiry from using documents the former president claims are privileged.The lawsuit—filed on Monday in the District of Columbia’s federal court by “Stop the Steal” lawyer Jesse R. Binnall—goes after Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who is leading the select committee, and David S. Ferri
(Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump testified under oath on Monday as part of a civil lawsuit brought by protesters who allege they were assaulted by his security guards in New York in 2015, a lawyer for the protesters told a news conference. Trump sat for a videotaped deposition on Monday morning at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, said Benjamin Dictor, a lawyer who sought Trump's testimony in the long-running dispute.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping took a big gamble shaking up key industries ahead of a political gathering that could decide whether he rules the country indefinitely. Now he’s starting to hit the brakes. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces J
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a physician, told me during an "Axios on HBO" interview that he favors cognition tests for aging leaders of all three branches of government. Why it matters: Wisdom comes with age. But science also shows that we lose something. And much of the world is now run by old people — including President Biden, 78 ... Speaker Pelosi, 81 ... Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, 70 ... and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 79.Stay on top of the latest market trends and eco
Zervos, who appeared on "The Apprentice," claimed Trump kissed her against her will and later groped her in a California hotel.
Officials had earlier denied the government was behind allegedly deadly attacks in the region.
Abandoned, he feels, by three countries, Cho Guk-gyeong shows a visitor his South Korean alien registration card, which describes him as “stateless.” It’s an apt description for what his life is like in South Korea, 15 years after he fled North Korea. Most North Korean defectors to the South are ethnically Korean, but Cho, 53, is a third-generation Chinese immigrant.
Here are the key changes to Social Security taxes and benefits that are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.