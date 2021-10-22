AP Top Stories October 22 A

Here's the latest for Friday October 22nd: Prop gun discharged, killing woman on New Mexico movie set; House votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress; CDC endorses COVID-19 booster shots; Storm damage in Pittsburgh.

