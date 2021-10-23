AP Top Stories October 23
Here's the latest for Saturday October 23rd: Baldwin told gun was not loaded on NM movie set; Obama stumps for two governors; Multiple deaths in Afghan roadside bombing; Saudi Arabia aims for net zero emissions.
Here's the latest for Saturday October 23rd: Baldwin told gun was not loaded on NM movie set; Obama stumps for two governors; Multiple deaths in Afghan roadside bombing; Saudi Arabia aims for net zero emissions.
U.S. Central Command said that early indications did not reveal any civilian casualties as a result of the strike.
"Tucker attacks me. His fans respond with threats to kill my family. And Tucker knows exactly what he’s doing," said the California Democrat.
WASHINGTON — A prominent Washington lobbyist close to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, is warning Republican political consultants that they must choose between working for Rep. Liz Cheney or McCarthy, an ultimatum that marks the full rupture between the two House Republicans. Jeff Miller, the lobbyist and a confidant of McCarthy’s dating to their youthful days in California politics, has conveyed this us-or-her message to Republican strategists in recent weeks, prompting one fund
Organizers of the WeCANAct Liberty Conference told local media they were hoping for 10,000 attendees, but on the first day only around 1,000 showed up
Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the hardline Islamist Taliban movement drove out the Western-backed government in August triggering the abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy. "The country is on the brink of collapse and that collapse is coming faster than we thought," Swedish development minister Per Olsson Fridh told Reuters in Dubai. He said economic freefall could provide an environment for terrorist groups to thrive, but that Sweden would not channel money through the Taliban, instead boosting its humanitarian contributions through Afghan civil society groups.
"I can't remember exactly what she said. But they got into a back and forth about Jewish space lasers," Rep. Jamie Raskin told the NY Daily News.
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via GettyWith a hint of confusion in his eyes and a whiff of failure in the air around him, Joe Biden is watching his approval ratings continue to plummet to the point where just 42 percent of Americans approve of his job performance.Which makes sense, since at least so far Biden really doesn’t seem very good at this whole being president thing despite dreaming of and preparing for it for decades. With his staff trying to hide him from the press, and his pencha
GOP calls for an investigation and the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci have escalated following this week’s revelation that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research on the coronavirus.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China's longstanding claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at a forum hosted by CNN.
Fox's Chris Wallace said that Jen Psaki is "one of the best White House press secretaries ever," prompting backlash from critics of Psaki's tactics to protect the Biden administration.
"They got into a back and forth about 'Jewish space lasers,' " Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin told reporters after the altercation — as Greene says she was criticizing the Capitol riot investigation "witch hunt"
The MSNBC anchor spotted the superpower that "ostentatious jerk" Republicans are desperate to develop.
Afghanistan is heading towards economic collapse that risks spiralling the country into a new political crisis, Sweden's minister for international development cooperation warned on Saturday. Afghanistan has been plunged into crisis following the collapse of the Western-backed government and Taliban take over in August, which was met with an abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy. "My concern is that the country is on the brink of collapse and that collapse is coming faster than we thought," Per Olsson Fridh told Reuters in Dubai, warning that economic freefall could provide an environment for terror groups to thrive.
NEW YORK — Welcome to the Bronx. A heckler interrupted Vice President Kamala Harris' speech Friday as she promoted the Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda at a YMCA in the borough. Harris was discussing the details of the expansive infrastructure plan before a room packed with New York elected officials and some local families when a man began shouting about families who died in ...
The former president was responding to McCain's criticism of him as she promotes her new memoir.
Michelle DeLateurOn Wednesday, a hedge-fund tycoon published an “open letter” in the newspaper of the tiny Idaho town where he’s running for mayor, delivering an ultimatum to a retired doctor raising questions about his candidacy.Perry Boyle, a longtime executive at billionaire Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management and now-defunct SAC Capital Advisers, left an affluent corner of Connecticut in 2019 to retire to picturesque Ketchum. It’s a community with an affordable housing crisis so dire that
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he's declared U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield, along with nine other foreign envoys, personae non gratae after they issued a joint statement earlier this week calling for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, AP reports. Driving the news: The embassies of the United States, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden wrote in the Oct. 18 statement that they "believe a just and sp
"In the United States Senate, when you have 50 Democrats, everyone is the president," Biden said. Sinema opposes Democrats undoing the GOP tax law.
The “Hillbilly Elegy” author and Ohio Senate candidate is the target of nearly $1 million in attack ads.
Traveling around the world is known to be a difficult affair for holders of African passports due to restrictive visa rules. Now a new global passport index is offering a different take on the ranking of passports. The Global Passport Index, released this week by Global Citizen Solutions, a London-based investment migration consultancy firm, looks beyond visa-free access to offer a ranking that gives a more rounded view of life aspects.