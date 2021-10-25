AP Top Stories October 25 P
Here’s the latest for Monday, Oct. 25: Facebook whistleblower testifies in the UK; Biden “positive” about policy bill deal; Another Gacy victim identified; Powerful storm hits California.
The former guy had a meltdown over his once-favorite network for running ads critical of him.
Two sources are communicating with House investigators and detailed a stunning series of allegations to Rolling Stone, including a promise of a “blanket pardon” from the Oval Office
The founder of "Cowboys for Trump" may be moseying along on his lonesome.
ABC NewsThings got slightly tense between The View’s Sunny Hostin and guest host Gretchen Carlson on Monday when Hostin accused Carlson of sounding “very Republican” after the former Fox News anchor insisted she is actually an independent voter.Following Meghan McCain’s acrimonious departure from The View over the summer, the popular ABC daytime talk show has featured a series of rotating guest hosts to fill the conservative seat until they settle on a permanent co-host.Carlson, the longtime Fox
Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesA federal judge has dealt conservative figure James O’Keefe a legal blow, ruling that his group’s undercover operations against a Democratic consulting firm can fairly be described at an upcoming million-dollar trial as “political spying.”Making matters worse for the right-wing star, the judge cited O’Keefe’s own book as evidence against him.In 2016, Allison Maass, an operative for O’Keefe’s Project Veritas group, took an internship at Democratic fir
Two pro-Trump rally organizers told Rolling Stone that they told Mark Meadows they were concerned that the "Save America" protest could turn violent.
Former Vice President Pence is widely rumored to be mulling a run for the presidency in 2024 — where he might face his old boss
Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via ReutersA former top intelligence officer with Saudi Arabia’s elite intelligence team says he fears for his life because Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants him dead and will use his “Tiger Squad” of henchmen to do it. In a wide-ranging interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ 60 Minutes, Saad Aljabri, who was an adviser to former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, described bin Salman as a “psychopath with no empathy,” who “doesn’t feel emotion.”He told CBS
Amid growing public concerns over inflation and immigration, President Joe Biden's average job approval rating has slumped to a new low.
U.S. retail giants Home Depot and Best Buy have pulled the Chinese video surveillance technology makers Lorex and Ezviz from their stores over links to human rights abuses. In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it's "committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention." Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed.
A Chicago-based advocacy group said that red-light speed cameras are not only a cash-grab by city officials, but are disproportionately […] The post Chicago speed cameras largely impact Black and brown drivers, according to advocacy group appeared first on TheGrio.
"Quite honestly, I didn't see the full extent of" January 6 "until the impeachment trial," Sen. Ron Johnson told Insider.
Rather than bolster the security of Americans, expanding NATO increases the risk of the United States being drawn into a war with Russia.
Voting against holding Bannon in criminal contempt was the latest in a series of examples of the GOP "siding with criminality," charged the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board.
Lauren Boebert tweeted following the news that a woman was killed after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of "Rust."
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — For decades, when Hewitt Sawyers drove past the monument of the Confederate soldier standing tall in his city’s public square, he felt the weight of slavery’s long shadow. Sawyers, 73, had attended a segregated school in Franklin, about 20 miles south of Nashville. He read from torn books passed down from the local white high school. The courthouse offered a “colored” water fountain, and the movie theater did not welcome him on the lower floor. As Confederate monuments across t
The depositions could help Congress understand what organizers of the rally for Donald Trump knew about impending violence and who funded their group.
Victoria Kelly purchased thousands of stock in a company for which her husband was securing federal support, an ethics watchdog report says.
The former president hopes to run out the clock on investigations and raise money off his legal difficulties.
Recordings from a 2019 panel discussion of the Council for National Policy reveal tax cuts were sparked by personal conversations Trump displays signature after signing tax bill into law at the White House in 2017. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Documents and recordings obtained by the Guardian shed new light on a powerful and secretive rightwing network and the influence it was able to exert on Trump administration policies favoring the super-rich. The recordings include speeches given to t