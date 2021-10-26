AP Top Stories October 26 A
Here's the latest for Tuesday October 26th: Possible 'billionaire tax' runs into opposition; Boise shooting suspect critically wounded; California cleans up from storms; Tornado damage in Missouri.
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Monterey, San Luis Obispo county line
STORM WATCH: Several drivers abandoned their vehicles on I-880 in Fremont after flooding from one of the strongest storms to hit the Bay Area in years blocked the freeway early Monday.
ORLANDO, Fla. — It may be getting cooler, but there is still 36 day left in the Atlantic hurricane season, and experts are watching an area of disturbance Monday morning that could produce the next storm of the year. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the U.S. East Coast, where it expects a non-tropical low-pressure system to emerge in the next day or so. The frontal low should move ...
The storm dumped record-breaking rain on California, leading to flash flooding and evacuations in some areas.
Raw video of damage in North Bay as storm rips through the Bay Area
Moderate to heavy rain fell across Northern California heading into a weekend that's expected bring stormy weather to the drought-ravaged state, which is among the hardest hit as the U.S. West continues to strain under dry conditions.
Across Northern California, crews worked Monday to clear streets of toppled trees and branches and to clean gutters clogged by debris carried by rainwater from a massive storm that caused flooding and rock slides, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands.
Sacramento and San Francisco both set records for rainfall on Sunday.
A massive storm barrels toward Southern California after causing flooding and mud flows in areas burned by wildfires across Northern California.
A major storm system was pummeling Northern California and parts of the Pacific Northwest with heavy rains overnight.The big picture: The "atmospheric river" storms, associated with a record-strong "bomb cyclone" offshore from the Pacific Northwest, have brought flooding and mudslides to parts of California that were razed by recent wildfires and in severe drought. It's also caused widespread power outages in California and Washington state.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic in
NOAA; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios; Data: NOAA; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe return of La Niña for the second straight year means winter in Colorado will bring warmer temperatures and less precipitation than normal, according to a new forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.Why it matters: Dry conditions have fueled some of Colorado's most devastating wildfires, including last year's East Troublesome blaze, which raged for more than a month and destroyed nearly 194,000 acres.G
A massive storm is pushing into California. Just in time for "Sunday Night Football."
New Hampshire Department of Transportation workers in Lincoln encountered a snow-covered Kancamagus Highway on Monday morning.
An earthquake was reported Sunday at 7:01 a.m. less than a mile from Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
After the storm passes, the drought plaguing much of the state will remain, potentially improving in some areas but worsening in others.
Communities around the Tri-State are feeling the effects of the season's first nor'easter as the system bears down on the area with heavy rain and high w
The storm that struck California was called the strongest to hit the West Coast, and the Northeast braced for a nor’easter that could cause flooding.
A series of powerful "atmospheric river" storms are delivering historic amounts of rainfall across parts of drought-stricken California and the Pacific Northwest.Why it matters: The atmospheric river, packing large amounts of moisture, was causing Northern California to whiplash from drought to flood, as it slowly moved south overnight. It's triggered widespread power outages, flooding and mudslides.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A stormy and wet perio
California will return to dry weather after a series of record storms