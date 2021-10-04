AP Top Stories October 4 A

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A massive leak of financial documents was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The dump of more than 11.9 million records, amounting to about 2.94 terabytes of data, came five years after the leak known as the "Panama Papers" exposed how money was hidden by the wealthy in ways that law enforcement agencies could not detect. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), a Washington, D.C.-based network of reporters and media organizations, said the files are linked reuters.com/world/key-findings-leaked-pandora-papers-offshore-wealth-2021-10-04 to about 35 current and former national leaders, and more than 330 politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories.