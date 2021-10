Associated Press

Britney Spears thanked fans who have called for years to #FreeBritney for major changes in the conservatorship that has long controlled her life and money. Spears' identical posts on Twitter and Instagram on Monday were her first public comments on the case since a judge suspended her father as conservator of her estate last week, a move she had long expressed hope for. “I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it …I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true.”