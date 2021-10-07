AP Top Stories October 7 A

Reuters

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced changes to the federal student loan forgiveness program that would allow thousands more public sector workers, including members of the military, to seek a reprieve on their educational debts. The new policies outlined by the U.S. Department of Education would affect an estimated 550,000 borrowers and give them an extra two years of progress toward forgiveness, officials said in a statement, outlining changes that run through Oct. 31, 2022. "Teachers, nurses, first responders, service members, and so many public service workers have had our back especially amid the challenges of the pandemic," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said.