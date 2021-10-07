AP Top Stories October 7 P

Reuters Videos

A COVID-19 vaccine for kids could be just weeks away. That's after Pfizer and BioNTech asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve emergency use of their vaccine for children aged five to 11. White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients told CNN the vaccine for young children could be ready to roll as early as November. The FDA set a date of Oct. 26 for its panel of outside advisers to meet and discuss the Pfizer-BioNtech application. It’s possible for kids to begin receiving the vaccines shortly afterwards. Zients told CNN: “We are ready. We have the supply. We're working with states to set up convenient locations for parents and kids to get vaccinated including pediatricians' offices and community sites." Rapid FDA approval could help mitigate a potential surge of cases this fall, with schools already open nationwide. Children currently make up about 27% of all U.S. coronavirus cases and an increasing percentage of hospital-isations, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.