AP Top Stories October 9th

Reuters

Strolling casually with their machine guns in hand, Halimi and hundreds of fellow Taliban fighters enjoyed a rare day off with a visit to a popular waterside amusement park in Kabul. Friday's day trip to the sandy shores of the capital's Qargha reservoir was a welcome break for the fighters after months of conflict and weeks of security duty since the Taliban took power in mid-August. "I feel very cheerful about coming to Kabul and being able to visit Qargha for the first time ... the people welcomed me and my companions in a brotherly manner," Halimi, 24, a fighter from the central Maidan Wardak province, told Reuters, asking not to give his full name.