AP Top Stories October 9th

Here are the top stories for Saturday, October 9th: Taliban sending displaced back home; Scuffles break during anti-fascist demo in Greece; Counting starts in Czech elections; Breezy winds put balloon fiesta launch on hold.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories