AP Top Stories September 10 P

Reuters

(Reuters) -A state appeals court ruled on Friday in favor of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, issuing a stay in a case that effectively reinstates his ban on mask mandates in the state's public schools to the dismay of many parents and teachers. Florida's First District Court of Appeals reinstated a stay that was lifted by Circuit Judge John Cooper, who earlier ruled that the state does not have the authority to ban mandates in a case brought by a group of parents. "No surprise here - the 1st DCA has restored the right of parents to make the best decisions for their children," DeSantis wrote in a Tweet.