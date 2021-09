Phoblographer

20 years have passed since two commercial planes struck the twin towers. You don't need me to tell you what happened that day. Everyone has their own theories and opinions of the truth. And while that may divide people, one thing we all agree on is how traumatic that event was for the people of New York. Amongst the people fighting the struggles of that tragic day were photographers. Out on the front line, they felt compelled to document the harrowing events happening around them. Two decades la