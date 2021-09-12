AP Top Stories September 12 P

Here's the latest for Sunday September 12th: Towns evacuated in Spain due to wildfires; Israeli prisons scanned after prisoner escapes; Pope visits Bratislava; Arc de Triophe wrapped in fabric to complete Christo project. (Sep 12)

