AP Top Stories September 14 P
Here's the latest for Tuesday, September 14th: Blinken questioned on Afghanistan withdrawal; Putin in isolation over COVID fears; Banksy exhibit opens in Russia, Egypt showcases tomb.
Here's the latest for Tuesday, September 14th: Blinken questioned on Afghanistan withdrawal; Putin in isolation over COVID fears; Banksy exhibit opens in Russia, Egypt showcases tomb.
The son of a Black man killed last year by a Georgia state trooper attempting a traffic stop over a broken tail light said Monday he will march across a stretch of southeast Georgia in hopes of getting federal authorities to take up the case. Brook Bacon is trying to get renewed attention to the slaying of his father, 60-year-old Julian Lewis, nearly three months after a grand jury in rural Screven County declined to indict the trooper who shot him in the head. “That can't be left unchallenged,” Bacon told reporters during an online news conference with his attorneys.
The documentary 'The Alpinist' explores the death of mountain climber Marc-André LeClerc, whose girlfriend Brette Harrington has returned to the sport.
BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) -China's first C919 narrowbody jet to be delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines is about to enter final assembly, China's aviation regulator said on Monday, with delivery due before the end of the year. The C919, being built by state-owned planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), will mark a milestone in a decade-long programme to rival aircraft made by Airbus and Boeing. The C919 programme's certification board met in Shanghai on Sept. 10 and reviewed COMAC reports on batch production of the jet, the Eastern Region Administration of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on its social media account.
This is why the 🥵 emoji was invented.
The former president spoke about the late-night host... but Kimmel says he got some key details very, very wrong.
It’s only been a few months since both were released from the pokey — or more accurately, home confinement — but Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin are wasting no time in returning to the sort of lifestyle that only the most elite of society’s members can enjoy. Last summer, the couple spilled out $9.5 million […]
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been spotted spending time together all around New York City over the past few weeks
As the granddaughter of Caroline Rose Hunt — the late billionaire oil heiress and prominent hotelier who was once the richest woman in America and owner of the Bel-Air Hotel — Hassie Harrison was born into vast wealth and privilege, but the Dallas native has also managed to carve out an accomplished career for herself […]
Bey rarely shares photos of her kids.
She rarely shares photos of her kids.
The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."
She does serious circuits to stay fit.
“This isn’t even a real picture. I just photoshopped myself in,” Savannah joked.
The hotly anticipated book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, written by the former Trump White House press secretary and Melania Trump’s ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, is causing major waves now that excerpts from the memoir are now making the rounds. It gives the readers insight into what the former first […]
The TV host gave fans a look at her rebuilt home, which is almost identical to the one that burned down
There's one ingredient that makes "the best scrambled eggs in the whole world."
The 2021 Met Gala had a few fashionable surprises in store—but did you expect Kanye West to be one of them? Find out if the rapper actually showed up to the star-studded affair on Sept. 13.
The CW’s original Man of Steel is coming home. The network has acquired Professionals, an international action series starring Tom Welling (Smallville), Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol) and Elena Anaya (Wonder Woman). Per the official logline, Professionals “follows Vincent Corbo (Welling), a top-tier security operative, who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients […]
The Year 3000 may have got them...
"Alex would be so proud."