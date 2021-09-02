AP Top Stories September 2 P
Here’s the latest for Thursday, Sept. 3: Over two dozen deaths from storms in the Northeast; Gulf Coast cleans up from Ida; Biden hopes to limit Texas abortion ruling; ABBA is getting the band back together
Tropical Storm Larry has strengthened into the fifth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season and is forecast to turn into a Category 3 storm in the next 48 hours and a Cat 4 by Sunday.
Officials say that a natural gas odor has been detected on Grand Isle and that conditions remain "very dangerous."
After growing up on the East Coast, there were a number of things that surprised me about the pace and lifestyle of people on the West Coast.
A cow stuck in a tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida was rescued on Tuesday evening in St. Bernard Parish when local workers removed the animal.
"That basically stops the spread of the fire," one official said.
Ida's intense rain and winds are partly fueled by climate change.
Flooded out by Hurricane Katrina, Roy Comardelle wasn't going to let another hurricane beat him. Comardelle thought he was winning against Hurricane Ida until the Category 4 winds at its heart battered his house and sent water spilling over the grassy walls of his handmade levee, which includes a pump and a homemade flood gate for the driveway. As he worked, Comardelle couldn't help but wonder when he might be able to get back out on the water to make a living catching crabs.
After two bone-dry years that sank the U.S. Southwest deeper into drought, this summer's rainy season unleashed with fury. Monsoon storms have brought spectacular lightning shows, bounties of wildflowers and mushrooms, and record rainfall to the region's deserts. It's a remarkable reversal from 2019 and 2020, when the annual period known simply as “the monsoon” left the region parched.
This year's "Old Farmer's Almanac" is calling for a cold winter. But some experts question the accuracy of the 230-year-old book.
Water rescues took place around the Philadelphia area in Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Lehigh counties.
The downpours were being blamed for at least one death -- a 70-year-old man the mayor of Passaic, New Jersey says was swept away by floodwaters.
On this day in weather history, Hurricane Dorian reached peak intensity.
In the suburb of Montgomery County, there were at least three storm-related fatalities, an official said.
The death toll from the remnants of Hurricane Ida's blast through the Northeast rose to 26 on Thursday; New York City was overwhelmed by water.
The governors of New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency on Wednesday, as historic rainfall and flash flooding caused travel chaos and power outages across the Northeastern U.S.The latest: At least 14 deaths have been reported from the flooding in New York City and New Jersey — and officials fear the number could rise.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Power outages were estimated to have hit over 101,000 customers in Pennsylvania, more than 7
There were no resources to spare for the lake cabins, which can't be accessed by road.
Soot and ash from the fire have coated the surface of the lake and blocked the sun, which can affect the lake's ecosystem.
Firefighters reported progress Wednesday in the battle to save communities on the south end of Lake Tahoe from an approaching forest fire after the stiff winds they had feared failed to materialize in the California-Nevada alpine region.
After seeing gusty winds in the forecast as the fire moved closer to his Lake Tahoe community, Johnson said he planned to leave Tuesday afternoon to join his girlfriend in Reno, once he had packed up a few precious items to take with him. While more than 20,000 residents and likely thousands of tourists packed roads leading out of Lake Tahoe on Monday to flee the Caldor Fire closing in on the resort community, a handful of people decided to buck the mandatory evacuation orders and stay behind. In the West, where bigger and hotter wildfires rage through the forests each year, more communities find themselves staring down evacuation orders.
Hurricane Ida's 150-mph winds at landfall made it one the strongest to ever hit the United States. Here are some that were stronger.