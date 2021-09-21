AP Top Stories September 21 A

Here’s the latest for Tuesday, September 21: Tensions at Kosovo-Serbia border over license plate rule; Haitian migrants cross Rio Grande into Mexican border town; Protests in Melbourne over vaccine mandates; Small earthquakes on La Palma. (Sept. 21)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories