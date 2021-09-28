AP Top Stories September 28 A
Here's the latest for Tuesday, September 28: Record daily virus deaths in Russia; Powerful blast in Sweden; New German parliament more diverse; Youth climate summit underway in Italy.
"It's comfortable, it's beautiful, and it's designed for women who are D+ and above without compromising the way it looks," McPhee tells PEOPLE of her partnership with the intimates company
Kristi Noem tried not to directly address the issue.
Trump refused to go under and kept the true nature of the visit a secret to avoid being "the butt of a joke" on late-night TV,
Greg Zipadelli is on the entry list as the crew chief of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Zipadelli will fill in for Rodney Childers, who is serving a one-race suspension for the No. 4 car having […]
Will Smith "delicately explained" in a new GQ interview that Jada Pinkett Smith wasn't "the only one engaging in other sexual relationships."
Major League Baseball two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani reached another milestone this year by matching a statistic only the greatest living baseball player has ever accomplished. One of the GOATs: Ohtani joined Hall of Famer Willie Mays in an exclusive club after scoring back-to-back triples on Saturday to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 14-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners, reported NBC Sports. According to MLB, a triple is achieved when “a batter hits the ball into play and reaches third base without the help of an intervening error or attempt to put out another baserunner.”
'The bully has met his match': Trump loses NDA case against former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman
The "Arrow" star's body confidence cannot be crushed.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesAs the morgues and ICUs in Idaho overflow with COVID patients, Republican Governor Brad Little said he would fine businesses with over 100 employees if they enacted a mask mandate.It’s an insane stance rooted in his desire not to give his challenger, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, any cause to attack him as she guns for his job.Dying people be damned, as Republicans turn against each other in contests up and down the ballot and across the coun
A vaccinated Michigan couple died less than a minute apart Monday from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The two were holding hands when they died.
'Jeopardy!' legend James Holzhauer tweeted a message about current 'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio and fans of the beloved ABC game show had mixed feelings about the exchange.
Check out what some European writers had to say about the weekend at Whistling Straits.
Chuba Hubbard is the top waiver wire target in fantasy football this week, but if you can't snag him, there are plenty of other solid options.
The bride was furious that her guests didn't abide by the rule.
Supplemental discipline from preseason action.
"What the hell were you thinking?" Trump yelled at Melania and her then-aide Stephanie Grisham after they returned from the Texas-Mexico border.
The NFL cannot hide from another officiating error that directly costs the Lions a win
"Nothing prepared me for my daughter's call one afternoon. 'Ryan thinks Daddy’s dead!' she blurted when I answered."
He's received millions of dollars from his ex-wife over the years.
Wells Adams is finally taking over as host of "Bachelor in Paradise." Ahead of the hit ABC show's new super-sized episode, Wells broke down all the drama that is going down on the beach with Access Hollywood. Wells, who is the show's fifth and final host, confirmed that Ivan Hall broke rules on the night the cast had to evacuate to a hotel due to extreme weather. Plus, Wells gave an update on how wedding planning is going with fiancée Sarah Hyland after the pair had to postpone twice due to Covid-19.