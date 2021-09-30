AP Top Stories September 30 P
Here’s the latest for Thursday, Sept. 30: Senate passes temporary funding bill; Democratic Congresswomen offer abortion testimony; 96-year-old German concentration camp secretary found; Hawaii volcano erupts.
Donald Trump had more than his share of infidelity allegations while he was in the White House. For some people in that position, they might be on their best behavior, knowing that America was watching their every move. But for Donald, he reportedly doubled down on his bad behavior by trying to get the attention […]
Melania Trump has certainly put up with a lot in her marriage to Donald Trump. While she’s no shrinking violet, the former first lady found her own way to deal with her husband’s infidelities over the years — it wasn’t about lashing out publicly, it seems her actions were done behind closed doors, according to […]
According to the New Yorker, the alleged existence of a separate ledger for Trump has caught the eye of legal insiders.
"I finally figured out what was going on," Grisham reportedly wrote. "Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States."
Many critics on Twitter responded to the Ohio Republican's slam of Democrats in the same mocking way.
A new book by Trump's former press secretary said Putin tried to distract Trump at a G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, in 2019.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tarnished her chances of a potential Senate run against Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., after she was filmed crying on the House floor following a vote to give another $1 billion to Israel to restore its Iron Dome missile interception system.
Smith & Wesson is moving from blue Massachusetts to red Tennessee.
If you currently receive a Social Security check and wonder whether a government shutdown will impact your payment, rest easy: Social Security payments will continue to go out as usual. See: Senior...
Trump failed in a legal attempt to silence Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former White House staffer. Her lawyer said others could now speak up.
Trump excoriated Grisham over her forthcoming tell-all book documenting her time in his administration, calling her "very angry and bitter."
Conservative justice defends court's high-profile emergency actions just one day after Senate hearing on topic.
The moderate Democrat laid out how he wants to work on President Joe Biden’s family plan, starting with tax reform.
Mamady Doumbouya, a special forces colonel who led a coup in the West African state of Guinea on September, will be sworn in as interim president on Friday, the authorities say.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has cut ties with top political adviser Corey Lewandowski, a close confidant of former President Donald Trump, amid disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct.
Wealthy entrepreneurs and media moguls also named on membership list for influential Council for National Policy Then president Donald Trump arrives to speak to the 2020 Council for National Policy meeting in Arlington, Virginia, in August last year. The group was founded in 1981 by activists influential in the Christian right. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP A leaked document has revealed the membership list of the secretive Council for National Policy (CNP), showing how it provides opportunities for
After the allegations emerged, a Trump representative told The New York Times that Lewandowski had parted ways with Trumpworld.
The dark-money network is spending tens of millions to undermine Democrats' effort to protect the climate and shore up the social safety net
The Idaho Press Club’s petition asks a judge to detain the lieutenant governor until she produces the records.
Vietnam will lift the lockdown in its largest city on Friday, ending nearly three months of restrictions on movement to curb a coronavirus surge. People in Ho Chi Minh City, a metropolis of 10 million, will be able to leave their homes, restaurants can serve take-away meals and other essential businesses can open, the city said on its website Thursday. Schools are closed, public transport remains suspended, travel in and out of the city will be controlled and public gatherings of more than 10 people outside is banned.