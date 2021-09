The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAs President Joe Biden withdrew U.S. forces from the Afghanistan War, studies and appraisals of the devastating human costs of the American-led war on terror were once again trotted out, laying bare the failures, scandals, and atrocities of multiple Republican and Democratic administrations. In the last two decades, so-called war on terror has run up a bill upwards of $8 trillion—and, according to some of the more conservative estimates out there, has a