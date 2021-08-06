AP Top U.S. News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

The AV Club

After months of speculation, guest hosts, excited dreams, and a general acknowledgment of the special place the series holds in the hearts of millions, Jeopardy! has apparently decided to solve its ongoing lack of a permanent host by just hiring the guy who already works there. Specifically, Variety reports that producers on the long-running game show are in “advanced negotiations” with fellow executive producer Mike Richards to take over as its permanent host. (For what it’s worth, Sony Picture