AP Top U.S. News at 12:25 a.m. EDT

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll
As the UK extends Covid restrictions due to the Delta variant, how concerned should Americans be about the new variant? We discuss that with MSNBC Medical Contributor Dr. Vin Gupta.
As America bounces back to life and eases restrictions, CDC officials are now saying the Covid-19 delta variant is easily spread and causes more severe cases than other variants.
A Massachusetts doctor explains if the Delta COVID-19 variant could become the dominant strain in the USA, and what the risk is if it does.
The COVID-19 Delta variant has devastated Guangzhou, China for weeks as authorities race to respond. Ramy Inocencio reports.
ABCJimmy Kimmel was joking Tuesday night about a sharp increase in New York City subway cars “caked with feces” this summer when he made a hard pivot to politics. “Speaking of human excrement, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene did something unusual for her: She apologized.”The late-night host went on to remind viewers that Rep. Greene once compared Congress members having to wear masks to Jews being forced to wear the Star of David during the Holocaust. “Well yesterday, Klan Mom paid a visit
Survivors have faced threats and bullying from police when seeking justice, says a new rights report.
Vishnell Consiglio wore a $14,000 see-through Berta dress to her Catholic wedding. She wore a hot-pink lehenga to her Sikh wedding.
According to reports in Bloomberg, the company paid an Australian traveller after a 2016 attack.
The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, an influential court that has been a springboard for future Supreme Court justices.
One request from Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows was so concerning that the acting AG contemporaneously documented it.
Three generations of ‘powerhouse’ legal family have served as state prosecutors
A few Republican lawmakers took issue with calling the storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters an "insurrection."
Donald Trump has announced plans to write the "book of all books" - but fears over its accuracy have made major publishing houses reluctant to handle the former president's memoirs. Even though Mr Trump's book would be a sure-fire bestseller, there are fears that the book would struggle to get past the fact-checkers and publishers would face a staff revolt if they took on the project. According to the Washington Post, the former president made 30,573 false or misleading claims while in office -
Vaccine passports on the NHS app will automatically include a user's "natural immunity" to Covid for six months after contracting the virus without the need for an antibody test under a new trial. The scheme will see 180-day natural immunity certificates issued to people taking part in the Government's latest large event trials who have tested positive for Covid this year, even if they have not had an antibody test. Officials hope the scheme could eventually expand the number of people who could
Hashem al-Darwish's family learned that he had been executed by reading the news online, human rights group Reprieve said.
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters says 'f--- you' to Zuckerberg, turns down Facebook's 'huge' offer
Dramatic courtroom clash as judge says evidence for charges against Tevin Biles-Thomas is ‘insufficient’
The U.S. Justice Department has urged the Supreme Court to reinstate the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted in the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, despite President Joe Biden's stated opposition to capital punishment. The department in a 48-page brief filed late on Monday argued that a lower court wrongly overturned Tsarnaev's death sentence and ordered a new trial to determine what sentence he deserved for carrying out with his older brother the attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. The filing marked the latest deviation between the policy views of Biden, a Democrat who has said he wants to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level, and the Justice Department, whose independence he has vowed to promote.
One experienced pilot said that as he battled the AI, it would study his moves, throwing them back at him in later rounds.
An Alibaba exec said Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is lying low after regulators pulled Ant Group's $35 billion IPO and fined Alibaba $2.8 billion.