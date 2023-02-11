AP: UN draft resolution calls for peace ensuring Ukraine’s ‘sovereignty, independence, unity, territorial integrity’

The Kyiv Independent news desk
·2 min read

The Associated Press has obtained a Ukrainian-backed draft resolution proposed for adoption by the 193-member United Nations General Assembly “on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion” of Ukraine. The document was circulated to all UN member nations except Russia and Belarus on Feb. 9, AP reported citing unnamed sources.

According to the AP, the draft resolution is “broader and less detailed” than President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ten-point peace plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, presented during his speech to G20 leaders on Nov. 15.

“This was a deliberate decision by Ukraine and its backers to try to gain maximum support when it is put to the vote,” AP reported citing anonymous UN diplomats.

The document underscores the need to reach “a comprehensive, just and lasting peace” in Ukraine “as soon as possible” and calls on UN member states and international organizations “to redouble support for diplomatic efforts” to achieve peace in Ukraine.

It also demands Russia to “immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces” from Ukraine’s “internationally recognized borders,” according to the media.

Also, the draft resolution calls for the “complete exchange” of all prisoners of war, along with the release of people “unlawfully detained” and the return of “all internees and of civilians forcibly transferred and deported, including children."

The emergency session of the General Assembly on Ukraine will commence on the afternoon of Feb. 22, AP reported, citing General Assembly spokesperson Paulina Kubiak. According to AP, dozens of speeches are expected to continue through most of Feb. 23, and the vote is expected late that day.

Earlier in January, First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said Zelensky wanted to visit the UN headquarters in New York to address the General Assembly on the eve of Feb. 24.

His trip, however, will depend on the security situation in Ukraine, as intelligence services have repeatedly warned Russia was planning a new offensive in early 2023.

