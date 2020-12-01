APAC Hyperscale Data Center Market to 2025 - Prominent Vendors Include Arista, Atos and Broadcom Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyperscale Data Center Market in APAC- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC hyperscale data center market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2020-2025.

The market is witnessing steady growth with continued investments from colocation and cloud service providers. Continued investments from colocation and cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba are major hyperscale data center trends that will drive the industry growth. China and India are the sought-after markets for hyperscale data center facilities because of the growing demand for telecommunication, cloud, and internet services. Apple's announcement about the construction of new facilities in China in partnership with regional service providers is likely to increase the market growth significantly.

The adoption of artificial intelligence-based and robot monitoring solutions is gaining traction in the market. A majority of procured power and cooling infrastructure is being offered with in-built control systems. The integration of systems on a single dashboard that facilitates real-time monitoring is growing among data center operators.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the APAC hyperscale data center market during the forecast period:

  • High Procurement of Renewable Energy Sources for Data Center Facilities

  • Software-defined Optimization for Power and Energy Sources

  • AI Boosts Liquid Immersion & Direct-to-Chip Cooling Adoption

  • Rising Deployment of Software-Defined Data Center Facilities

The study considers the present scenario of the APAC hyperscale data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Increased hyperscale data center construction investments are driven by competition among cloud service providers to establish multiple cloud regions and increase the customer base for service offerings. Also, colocation providers are investing significantly in hyperscale development, which intensifies competition among themselves and several new market entrants. The market for infrastructure data center suppliers is becoming competitive YOY. Infrastructure suppliers are continuously innovating their product portfolio to increase their market shares.

Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista

  • Atos

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco

  • Dell Technologies

  • Extreme Networks

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • Huawei

  • IBM

  • Inspur Group

  • Inventec

  • Juniper

  • Lenovo

  • NEC

  • NetApp

  • Oracle

  • Pure Storage

  • Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

  • Super Micro Computer

  • Wistron Corporation (Wiwynn)

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Alfa Laval

  • Airedale

  • Asetek

  • Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Condair Group

  • Delta Group

  • Eaton

  • Euro-Diesel (KINOLT)

  • Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

  • Hitech Power Protection

  • KOHLER (SDMO)

  • Legrand

  • Nlyte Software

  • Nortek Air Solutions

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • STULZ

  • Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

  • Vertiv

Prominent Construction Contractors

  • AECOM

  • Arup Group

  • Aurecon Construction

  • CSF Group

  • DSCO Group

  • Faithful+Gould

  • Fortis Construction

  • Gammon Construction

  • Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

  • NTT FACILITIES

  • PM Group

  • ISG

  • Sato Kogyo

  • Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

  • Studio One Design Limited

  • AirTrunk Operating

  • Apple

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)

  • Bridge Data Centers

  • Chindata

  • CtrlS

  • Digital Realty

  • Equinix

  • Facebook

  • GDS Holdings

  • Google

  • Global Switch

  • Microsoft

  • NTT Communications

  • Shanghai Athub

  • Shanghai Qnet Networking Technology (Qnet Shanghai)

  • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

New Data Center Investors

  • BDx (Big Data Exchange)

  • Chayora

  • Regal Orion

  • Space DC

  • Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

Key Questions Answered:

  1. What is the APAC Hyperscale data center market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

  2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the APAC Hyperscale data center market share?

  3. What is the growth of the China & Hong Kong hyperscale data center market during the forecast period?

  4. Who are the leading hyperscale data center companies in the APAC market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Years
4.3 Scope Of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Center Market
7.2 Internet Penetration & Data Growth
7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.4 Electricity Pricing Across Major Data Center Locations
7.5 Submarine Cables

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Procurement Of Renewable Energy For Data Centers
8.2 Software-Defined Optimization For Power & Energy
8.3 AI Boosts Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption
8.4 Rising Deployment Of Software-Defined Data Centers (SDDC)
8.5 Increased Adoption Of OCP & Hyperscale-Specific Infrastructure
8.6 Innovative Concepts Such As Underwater & Tropical Data Centers
8.7 Rising Penetration Of 200gbe & 400gbe Switch Ports

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Cloud Services & Big Data Driving Hyperscale Data Centers
9.2 IOT & 5G Deployment To Drive Hyperscale Development
9.3 Tax Incentives To Boost Hyperscale Investments
9.4 Wholesale Colocation Demand Fuels Hyperscale Facility Development
9.5 Data Regulation To Increase Hyperscale Investments
9.6 M&A To Fuel Hyperscale Data Center Growth

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Location Constraints For Hyperscale Data Center Construction
10.2 Data Center Security Challenges
10.3 Dearth Of Skilled Workforce
10.4 Increased Carbon Emissions From Data Centers
10.5 Frequent Outages Impacting Hyperscale Data Center Operators

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 IT Infrastructure
12.4 Electrical Infrastructure
12.5 Mechanical Infrastructure
12.6 General Construction

13 IT Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Server Infrastructure
13.3 Storage Infrastructure
13.4 Network Infrastructure

14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 UPS Systems
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure

15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks
15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
16.6 Other Cooling Units

17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques

18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Building Development
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.4 Building Design
18.5 Physical Security
18.6 DCIM/BMS

19 Geography
19.1 Investment: Regional Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Area: Regional Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.3 Power Capacity: Regional Snapshot & Growth Engine

20 China & Hong Kong
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
20.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
20.5 IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
20.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

21 Australia & New Zealand (ANZ)
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
21.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
21.5 IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
21.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

22 India
22.1 Market Overview
22.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
22.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
22.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
22.5 IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
22.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

23 Japan
23.1 Market Overview
23.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
23.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
23.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
23.5 IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
23.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

24 Southeast Asia
24.1 Market Overview
24.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
24.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
24.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
24.5 IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
24.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

25 Rest Of APAC
25.1 Market Overview
25.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
25.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
25.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
25.5 IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
25.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

26 Competitive Landscape
26.1 Overview
26.2 IT Infrastructure
26.3 Support Infrastructure
26.4 General Construction

27 Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers
27.1 Arista
27.2 ATOS
27.3 Broadcom
27.4 Cisco
27.5 Dell Technologies
27.6 Extreme Networks
27.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
27.8 Hitachi Vantara
27.9 Huawei
27.10 IBM
27.11 INSPUR
27.12 Inventec
27.13 Juniper
27.14 Lenovo
27.15 NEC
27.16 Netapp
27.17 Oracle
27.18 Pure Storage
27.19 Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
27.20 Super Micro Computer
27.21 Wistron (WIWYNN)

28 Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

29 Prominent Construction Contractors

30 Prominent Data Center Investors

31 New Data Center Investors

32 Report Summary
32.1 Key Takeaways

33 Quantitative Summary

34 Appendix

