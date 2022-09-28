Apache Junction police arrest 19-year-old man after death of half-brother

Apache Junction police arrested Adam Williams, 19, on suspicion of being connected to the homicide of his half-brother, police announced early Wednesday.

Williams was identified by Apache Junction police as the suspect in the murder of 30-year-old Andrew Williams.

"Thank you to all who have called and aided in making this happen quickly," police said via Twitter.

