Apache Junction police identify teen in cold case 30 years after body found

After more than three decades as a Jane Doe, an unidentified teen girl in an Apache Junction cold case now has a name, the city's police department announced Thursday.

She was identified as 15-year-old Melody Harrison, who was reported missing from Phoenix in June 1992. Officials credited the "persistent" and long-lasting efforts of police investigator Stephanie Bourgeois and the genetic genealogy techniques of the DNA Doe Project in achieving the break in the case.

Investigators used the DNA Doe Project's forensic genealogy to analyze Harrison's possible relatives and build her family tree. Branches were made using genealogical records and two databases — GEDmatch Pro and FamilyTreeDNA.com — before a DNA comparison with a family member confirmed Harrison's identity.

Bourgeois, who worked on the case for 15 years and tried numerous methods to find the girl's identity, said she is pleased with the breakthrough but knows the job is far from finished. Although identifying the girl is a breakthrough in her case, investigators have not yet determined how she died.

"There is peace of mind having found Melody’s identity and sharing with her family, but there isn’t closure surrounding the circumstances of her death,” Bourgeois said in a news release. “We are still searching to find out how she might have passed away.”

The girl's body was found in a remote desert area on the northwest corner of Idaho and Baseline roads in August 1992, about 40 miles from her home. Her family filed a missing person report through the Phoenix Police Department in June 1992. But Harrison was removed from the database in August 1996 because individuals told the famil they had seen her in multiple locations.

The reported sightings made Harrison's family believe she had started a new life and didn't want to go home, according to the release. They thought she was alive, not left dead in the desert.

Police investigator Bourgeois picked up the case in 2008 and retested evidence with more advanced technology. Although she remained committed to identifying Harrison, the case remained cold.

Created in 2017, the nonprofit DNA Doe Project was hired by the Apache Junction police department in 2018 to conduct forensic investigative genetic genealogy to help restore her identity. The project's website says it uses DNA and lines of descent to identify an unknown person by researching their biological relatives. The research process is complex with no guarantee of success and requires expensive scientific lab work, expertise in DNA and genealogy, large time investments from volunteers, as well as support systems and online systems.

"Through dedicated research with dozens of volunteer investigative genetic genealogists and the incredible work of Bourgeois, Melody was given back her name," the release stated.

Apache Junction police want to speak with anyone with information of Harrison's presence in the city at the time of her 1992 disappearance, which includes information about her close friends, relationships, activities or anything that could be a clue.

Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or in Spanish at 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). They also can submit an anonymous tip at silentwitness.org. Responses can be completely anonymous, and a cash reward may be given for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect or suspects.

