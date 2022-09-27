Apache Junction police are looking for a suspect in connection to the murder of his half-brother.

Adam Williams, 19, was identified by Apache Junction police as the suspect in the murder of 30-year-old Andrew Williams, which police announced on Monday in the area of San Marcos Drive and Broadway Avenue.

AJPD has identified Adam Williams as a suspect in the murder of his half-brother, Andrew Williams, 30, near San Marcos/Broadway on Monday. Adam Williams, 19, is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is a 5-foot-8 Hispanic male. Please call 480-982-8260 with any information. pic.twitter.com/xSjhv0mPgg — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) September 27, 2022

Police said Williams is armed and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 480-982-8260.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Apache Junction police searching for murder suspect