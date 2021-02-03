Apaches' fight over Arizona copper mine goes before US court

  • Former San Carlos Apache Chairman Wendsler Nosie Sr. talks to a group gathered outside the federal courthouse in Phoenix, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Nosie leads Apache Stronghold, a group that's asking a federal judge to keep the U.S. Forest Service from turning over a parcel of land it considers sacred, to a copper mining company. (AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey)
  • Naelyn Pike, who is Chiricahua Apache, leads a prayer outside the federal courthouse in Phoenix, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. She's part of the group Apache Stronghold that is asking a federal judge to keep the U.S. Forest Service from turning over a parcel of land that Apaches consider sacred to a copper mining company. (AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey)
  • This photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, shows the federal courthouse in Phoenix. A federal judge is set to hear arguments from a group of Apaches that wants to keep the U.S. Forest Service from turning over a parcel of land it considers sacred, to a copper mining company. (AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey)
  • A group that has been fighting against a proposed copper mine in eastern Arizona prays outside the federal courthouse in Phoenix, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The group is asking a federal judge to keep the U.S. Forest Service from turning over a parcel of land that Apaches consider sacred, to a copper mining company. (AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey)
  • Naelyn Pike, who is Chiricahua Apache, leads a prayer outside the federal courthouse in Phoenix, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. She's part of the group Apache Stronghold that is asking a federal judge to keep the U.S. Forest Service from turning over a parcel of land that Apaches consider sacred to a copper mining company. (AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey)
1 / 5

Arizona Copper Mine

Former San Carlos Apache Chairman Wendsler Nosie Sr. talks to a group gathered outside the federal courthouse in Phoenix, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Nosie leads Apache Stronghold, a group that's asking a federal judge to keep the U.S. Forest Service from turning over a parcel of land it considers sacred, to a copper mining company. (AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey)
FELICIA FONSECA
Updated

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday from a group of Apaches that has been fighting a proposed copper mine in eastern Arizona.

Apache Stronghold recently sued the U.S. Forest Service to try to stop the agency from turning over a parcel of land to Resolution Copper, a joint venture of global mining companies Rio Tinto and BHP.

The group is seeking an injunction until a judge ultimately can determine who has rights to that land and whether mining would infringe on Apaches' religious practices.

The Forest Service says it's doing what Congress mandated.

Here is an overview of the case:

___

THE LAND SWAP

Stand-alone legislation in Congress for the land exchange failed for several years. In December 2014, the late U.S. Sen. John McCain and former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona slipped the exchange into a must-pass defense bill.

The provision required an environmental impact statement before Resolution Copper would exchange eight parcels it owns in Arizona for 3.75 square miles (9.71 square kilometers) of land in the Tonto National Forest. The clock is ticking for the land exchange.

The provision caught environmentalists and tribes off guard. The area known as Oak Flat had been federally protected from mining because of its cultural and natural value for decades.

Since then, they've supported legislation to reverse the land exchange. Democratic U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona has been a major supporter.

___

OTHER LAWSUITS

The Apache Stronghold lawsuit is one of three filed over the copper mine, some of which have overlapping arguments.

The San Carlos Apache Tribe, and a coalition of environmentalists, tribes and the Arizona Mining Reform Coalition also sued the U.S. Forest Service.

The lawsuits raise concerns over federal laws regarding historic preservation, the environment, religious freedom, constitutional rights and a decades-old agreement between Apaches and the United States.

The U.S. Forest Service has declined to comment on the lawsuits. In court documents, the agency said it doesn't question the sincerity of the religious and historical connection that Apaches have to the land known as Oak Flat.

“Congress has decided this land exchange should go forward, and any construction, mining or ground disturbance at the site is not imminent,” attorneys for the agency wrote.

___

OAK FLAT

Apaches call the mountainous area Chi’chil Bildagoteel. It has ancient oak groves, traditional plants and living beings that tribal members say are essential to their religion and culture. Those things exist in other places, but Apache Stronghold says they have unique power within Oak Flat.

The site is also popular for camping, hiking and rock climbing. Resolution Copper says it will keep the campground open to the public as long as it's safe but eventually the area would be swallowed by the mine.

Apaches have camped out there in protest. Former San Carlos Apache Chairman Wendsler Nosie Sr., who leads Apache Stronghold, also moved to the site.

The Society for American Archaeology has said the area is of great significance archaeologically within the U.S. Southwest.

___

WHO “OWNS” THE LAND?

Apache Stronghold contends the land belongs to Western Apaches under an 1852 treaty with the United States. John Welch, a professor and anthropologist who has worked extensively with Apache tribes, says he hasn't found any evidence that would suggest otherwise.

The so-called Treaty of Santa Fe was one of a handful of treaties negotiated with a broad group of Apaches, and the only one ratified by the U.S. Senate, said Karl Jacoby, a Columbia University history professor who has written about the treaty and isn’t connected to the lawsuit.

The treaty was meant as a peace accord at a time the U.S. was acquiring territory from Mexico. It suggests that Apaches have a right to their territory but it doesn't spell out that territory, Jacoby said.

“What’s been happening recently is Native people have been dusting off these treaties, and saying, ‘Look, you made this treaty, you can’t just walk away from it. You have to honor it, it’s in your constitution,’ which is the supreme law of the land,” he said.

Attorneys for the Forest Service said Apache Stronghold can't assert ownership rights because it's not a federally recognized tribe. Even then, the land isn't held in trust for any Apache tribe.

Land that includes Oak Flat became part of the United States through the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo in 1848.

“The United States has never alienated title to the lands at issue in this suit,” attorneys for the Forest Service said.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Fauci urges COVID vaccinations to stop new strains: 'Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate'

    As the U.S. turned the page on the deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic began, the nation's top infectious disease expert urged Americans to get vaccinated to help prevent new variants from emerging.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Republicans who accept election process ‘weak’ in spat with Mitch McConnell

    A few old remarks by Ms Greene, including one where she suggested that school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, were staged, resurfaced last week

  • FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

    Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded in a shooting that erupted on Tuesday when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case, a confrontation that marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history. The violence forced residents in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise to huddle inside their homes as a SWAT team stormed the apartment building and police helicopters circled overhead. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray identified the two slain agents as Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, both of whom specialized in investigating crimes against children.

  • Further analysis finds Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76 percent effective 3 months after first shot

    Further analysis of trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca appears to have provided a boost for the United Kingdom's plan to lengthen the interval between doses to up to 12 weeks, which allows the country to administer the initial shot to more people. The U.K.'s decision is at the center of a wider debate over whether governments should prioritize of partially inoculating a larger percentage of the population or save second doses and give fewer people complete protection. The latest update to the study, which hasn't been peer-reviewed yet, suggests the vaccine is 76 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections up to three months after a singular dose. That level of immunity appears to kick in a little more than three weeks after the initial shot, with little evidence of protection waning in the interim period. The figure then rises to 82 percent after the second dose. Swabs taken weekly from volunteers in the U.K. (the study also included participants in Brazil and South Africa) also showed a 67 percent reduction in positive PCR tests, raising confidence the vaccine may help prevent transmission as opposed to just lowering the risk of symptomatic and severe infections, though further study is necessary on that front. Read more at BBC and Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comManchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOPTrump loyalists ousted from Pentagon advisory boardsRise of the Barstool conservatives

  • Top Marine General: We Need to Get Comfortable with 'Throwaway' Equipment

    The Pentagon needs to think differently about investments, Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger said.

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • Biden tells Democratic senators to pass a 'big, bold' relief package 'quickly'

    During a private call with Senate Democrats on Tuesday, President Biden went over the elements of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal, letting lawmakers know that this is not the time to put forward a smaller package, several people familiar with the conversation told The Washington Post. "President Biden spoke about the need for Congress to act boldly and quickly," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters after the call. "He was very strong in emphasizing the need for a big, bold package." Biden met with a group of Senate Republicans on Monday night, and they discussed his plan and their $618 billion counter proposal. Biden is calling for $465 billion in direct aid payments, $350 billion for unemployment insurance, and $350 billion to help local governments, while the GOP plan offers $220 billion in direct payments, $132 billion for unemployment insurance, and no money to local governments. Schumer said Biden told the Democrats he let the Republicans know "that the $600 billion that they proposed was way too small." The president was joined on the call by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who also stressed the importance of a substantial relief plan. "I think it is his belief, it is Secretary Yellen's belief, it is our belief, that if we did a package that small, we'd be mired in the COVID crisis for years," Schumer said. Biden also warned against "targeting" the aid, people familiar with the matter told the Post, saying that middle class Americans also need assistance, and said a lesson was learned during the Great Recession, when Congress approved a $787 billion relief bill; experts later said the United States would have recovered faster had that amount been higher. More stories from theweek.comManchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOPTrump loyalists ousted from Pentagon advisory boardsRise of the Barstool conservatives

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Officer who ordered arrest, pepper-spraying of man resigns, Keller police say

    Officer Blake Shimanek was the officer-in-charge who told another officer to place Marco Puente in handcuffs and pepper-spray him as Puente filmed his son’s arrest.

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

    Sri Lanka said Tuesday it had pulled out of an agreement with Japan and India to develop a deep-sea container terminal viewed as an effort to counter China's growing influence in the region.

  • Trump names new lawyers after parting ways with previous impeachment attorneys

    Former President Donald Trump announced a new impeachment legal defense team on Sunday, one day after it was revealed that he had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys with just over a week to go before his Senate trial.

  • Oakland Man Robbed at Gunpoint With Semi-Automatic Weapons in Broad Daylight

    Armed suspects robbed a home in the Fruitvale/Central area of Oakland in broad daylight. TERRIFYING: Two suspects w/semi-auto guns force a man into a home in Oakland. Happened 1/29 at around 1:40pm. Oakland Police are using this video as part of their investigation.

  • Myanmar coup: Min Aung Hlaing, the general who seized power

    Min Aung Hlaing rose through the ranks of the army to become commander-in-chief before seizing power.

  • SpaceX prototype rocket explodes on landing in Texas

    The Starship prototype rocket being developed by SpaceX has crashed on landing in Boca Chica, Texas. This was the second prototype in succession to do so, its predecessor also exploded on hitting the ground following a test flight in December. Despite the rocket being destroyed, SpaceX deemed the flight a success. It reached an altitude of 6.2 miles before starting on its descent. “We had, again, another great flight up ... we’ve just got to work on that landing a little bit,” said SpaceX principal integration engineer John Insprucker. The stainless-steel prototypes are the early versions of a rocket that Elon Musk’s company plans to use to take up to 100 people at a time to Mars or the moon.

  • Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine remained active against S.Africa variant, effect reduced - lab study

    Two COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese companies including Sinopharm triggered immunity against a highly transmissible coronavirus variant first found in South Africa, but their effect appeared weaker, a small-sample lab study released on Tuesday showed. Variants of the virus have stirred concern that they might weaken effects of vaccines and treatments developed prior to their emergence. Twelve serum samples each taken from recipients of two vaccines developed by a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and a unit of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products retained neutralising activity against the South African variant, their researchers said in a paper.

  • Boeing’s F-15EX jet makes its first flight

    The Eagle has landed.

  • Capitol rioter 'Helmet Boy' arrested in Pennsylvania after family tips off FBI

    The man appears on video breaking a window with his helmet inside the US Capitol

  • Why China Stands to Gain from the Coup in Myanmar

    A military armoured vehicle is seen along a street in Myitkyina, Kachin State on February 2, 2021, as Myanmar's generals appeared in firm control a day after a surgical coup that saw democracy heroine Suu Kyi detained. On February 1, Myanmar’s military arrested leaders of the country’s civilian-led government and declared a one-year state of emergency. After a decade-long experiment with limited direct democracy, the junta is firmly in charge, and a small nation that once seemed to offer a roadmap for transition out of armed dictatorship is now once again under lockdown.

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.