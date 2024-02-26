Apalachin man charged with murder, criminal contempt after woman dies in domestic incident

A Tioga County man has been charged with murder following a domestic incident last week that left a woman dead.

New York State Police at Owego charged Michael Crandall, 36, with felony second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Feb. 19, state troopers responded to a reported domestic dispute at 10 Debra Lee Drive in Apalachin.

Troopers and EMS personnel provided lifesaving treatment to an injured male and female who were found at the scene, state police said. The woman, identified as 33-year-old Chrystal Crandall, died as a result of injuries sustained during the domestic dispute.

Public safety Binghamton mayor aims to crack down on ATVs, off-road vehicles in city. What to know

Michael Crandall was transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City for treatment of his injuries. He was charged following his release.

State police did not indicate how either victim was injured or what, if any, weapons were used.

They also didn't indicate the relationship between Michael and Chrystal Crandall, but Tioga County property records list both of them as owners of the Debra Lee Drive residence.

Chrystal Crandall was born in Ithaca and grew up in Trumansburg, according to her obituary.

She graduated from Charles O. Dickerson High School in Trumansburg in 2008, and worked as a certified nursing assistant, the obituary said. She is survived by three young children and several other relatives.

Crandall was arraigned on the charges and committed to the Tioga County Jail to await further court action.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Tioga County, NY, man charged with murder after fatal domestic incident