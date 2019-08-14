Are Apar Industries Limited’s (NSE:APARINDS) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we are going to look at Apar Industries Limited (NSE:APARINDS) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Apar Industries:

0.31 = ₹4.3b ÷ (₹50b - ₹36b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Apar Industries has an ROCE of 31%.

Is Apar Industries's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Apar Industries's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 16% average in the Industrials industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Apar Industries's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

The image below shows how Apar Industries's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:APARINDS Past Revenue and Net Income, August 14th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Apar Industries's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Apar Industries has total liabilities of ₹36b and total assets of ₹50b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 72% of its total assets. Apar Industries boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On Apar Industries's ROCE

So we would be interested in doing more research here -- there may be an opportunity! Apar Industries shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .