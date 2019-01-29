Is Apar Industries Limited (NSE:APARINDS) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, Apar Industries Limited (NSE:APARINDS) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 1.5%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Apar Industries in more detail.

How I analyze a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

NSEI:APARINDS Historical Dividend Yield January 29th 19 More

Does Apar Industries pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 26%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Although APARINDS’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

In terms of its peers, Apar Industries generates a yield of 1.5%, which is high for Industrials stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Taking all the above into account, Apar Industries is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three key factors you should further examine:

