Apartment broken into and other reports

Sep. 1—Police received a report at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday of an apartment that was broken into at 821 Jefferson Ave. The incident had occurred sometime in the previous 28 days.

1 arrested for probation violation

Police arrested Steven Jon Lundak, 45, for an alleged probation violation at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday at 408 S. Broadway.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report of two vehicles that reportedly drove through the stop arm of a bus at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Troy Road.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:06 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Theft of checks reported

Checks were reported missing from a checkbook at 10:59 a.m. Thursday at 333 E. Third St.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Derek Dwayne Murphy, 49, for domestic assault after receiving a report at 2:32 p.m. Thursday of a male on a motorcycle who stopped and assaulted a female at 226 E. Clark St.

1 arrested for assault

Police arrested Latesha Janae Jackson, 30, for second-degree assault at 8:56 p.m. Thursday at 923 Jefferson Ave.

Vehicle window smashed

A window was reported smashed on a vehicle at 11:54 p.m. Thursday near West College Street and South First Avenue.