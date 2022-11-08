Apartment building collapse kills 3 in Egyptian capital

·1 min read

CAIRO (AP) — A building collapsed in a neighborhood in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Tuesday, killing at least three people, the city's emergency services said.

The five-story residential structure came down in the densely populated area of Imbaba, an official from the civil protection services said. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media, said that search and rescue workers were looking through the rubble for survivors. He said the structure's fall had also brought down balconies from neighboring buildings.

Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and lack of maintenance is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.

In June, a building collapse killed six in Cairo. In 2022, one single collapse killed 25, but a 6-year-old infant survived the disaster.

With real estate at a premium in big cities like Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, developers seeking bigger profits frequently violate building permits. Extra floors often are added without proper permits.

The country’s government has tried to crack down on illegal building in recent years after decades of lax enforcement. But the mega-city still contains entire neighborhoods of unlicensed red brick apartment buildings and shantytowns.

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan, Kentucky among states with abortion on ballot

    Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion this summer, a dozen states have passed near-total bans and the issue has been thrust to the center of races around the country. Now, with Tuesday's midterm election, five more states will get a gauge of voter sentiment about abortion, from deep-red Kentucky to purple Michigan and blue California. The most closely watched vote is in Michigan, a state that's long been one of the country's most competitive presidential battlegrounds.

  • Ex-Miss America adds intrigue to North Dakota House race

    Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong hopes to claim a third term for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat on Tuesday in a race that was upended by the late entry of former Miss America Cara Mund. Armstrong ran unopposed in the June Republican primary and was poised for an easy win in the highly conservative state against a little-known Democrat, Mark Haugen, who opposes abortion rights. Then, Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

  • Racism: Bethesda family suffer microaggressions and jokes

    Medwen Edwards lives in north Wales with partner Lamin Touray, who is from The Gambia.

  • A Few Things Are Hard to Find at the Conference: Hot Food, Water and Trash Cans

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — On the third day, the smell of burgers wafted through the air. All around the courtyard of the vast conference complex where this year’s United Nations global climate summit is being held, hungry delegates perked up. “I haven’t eaten much here,” said Sylvia Muia, a Kenyan reporter for Climate Tracker who had followed her nose Tuesday afternoon to a line that stretched across the entire courtyard. At the front of it was a kiosk selling $12 burgers, the first hot food avai

  • Family's SUV hit by gunfire in second road-rage shooting in West El Paso

    A family's SUV was hit by gunfire in a road-rage shooting on a West El Paso street.

  • Should Wealthy Carbon Emitters Foot the Bill for Climate Damage?

    Ruobang Wang / EyeEm via GettyFor the first time, this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) has officially put the topic of “loss and damage” on the agenda for world leaders to discuss in the next two weeks—moving forward the conversation on compensating countries for the damages already wrought by climate change, not just putting money toward disaster preparedness. World leaders, including Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, have praised the inclusion of the topic and called

  • Walgreens push into comprehensive care picks up momentum

    Walgreens extended its push into more comprehensive health care with its VillageMD unit acquiring another urgent and primary care chain, Summit Health-CityMD, in a deal worth close to $9 billion. Walgreens and rival CVS, two retail chains with thousands of locations, have evolved in recent years with a greater focus on overall care for customers, trying to help them avoid chronic health conditions and expensive hospital stays. The deal to combine VillageMD and CityMD arrives just two months after CVS Health said it would pay about $8 billion to acquire Signify Health, a technology company that sends doctors and other care providers to people's homes to assess how they are doing and what help they might need.

  • 14 Largest Lithium Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 14 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. There is a huge demand for various minerals by different industries, but it wasn’t that long ago that […]

  • KY abortion amendment campaigns use messages of ‘freedom’ and ‘spirit war’ to sway voters

    In Kentucky, where local priests and pastors are often as influential as elected leaders, Yes For Life’s voter outreach has relied heavily on church leaders. Protect Kentucky Access, meanwhile, is tailoring its message to secular voters & churchgoers.

  • In exchange for drones, Russia sends Iran $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, Sky News reports

    Russia sent Iran $140 million in cash, along with captured UK- and U.S.-made weapons – in exchange for supplied kamikaze drones, UK TV channel Sky News reported on Nov. 8, citing an unnamed source in security services.

  • Lululemon's viral Belt Bag is sold out — here are 9 other Lululemon bags to shop

    If *that* bag is sold out, we've rounded up some others worthy of your attention.

  • The best gifts for the foodie in your life

    Whether it be in the form of comfort food, convenient meal kits or a caffeine source to get through the holidays, food hits the spot in unique ways.

  • Trone, Parrott, congressional rematch appears competitive

    A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state’s most competitive congressional battle playing out Tuesday. Trone, a Democrat, is seeking a third term with a big fundraising advantage: the owner of the Total Wine & More liquor chain has put more than $12 million of his own money into his campaign. Trone beat Parrott by about 20 percentage points in 2020.

  • Teen was missing for five ‘heartbreaking’ months, Georgia cops say. She’s finally home

    The investigation into her disappearance is ongoing, deputies said.

  • SC Gov. McMaster seeks reelection, bidding to make history

    South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is facing voters one last time in his four-decade political career, asking them to help make him the longest-serving governor the state has ever had. McMaster is running against Democrat Joe Cunningham, who has repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap with his opponent — and how he might be the only person who can stop any attempts to further restrict abortion in the state. Recent history is on McMaster's side.

  • Americans cast final ballots in election to determine control of Congress

    Americans on Tuesday cast the final ballots in closely fought elections that will determine whether Republicans win control of Congress, which would give them the power to block much of President Joe Biden's agenda in the next two years. Motivated by concerns about high inflation and crime, voters were poised to usher in an era of divided government in Washington, despite warnings from Democrats about the erosion of abortion rights and the undermining of democratic norms. Thirty-five Senate seats and all 435 House of Representatives seats are on the ballot.

  • UN experts call for standards to prevent ‘greenwashing’ in climate pledges

    A panel of experts from the United Nations is calling for standards that it says will separate legitimate climate commitments from public relations campaigns. The group issued a report that it said aims to “draw a red line” around “greenwashing” — that is, making one’s record appear greener than it actually is. It said that…

  • Zelensky: Russia’s war is destroying the climate

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday condemned Russia’s invasion of his country for exacerbating the “catastrophic” effects of climate change. “There are still many for whom climate change is just rhetoric or marketing or political ritual,” Zelensky said in a video address to the United Nations climate change conference (COP27). “They are the ones who…

  • Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

    After becoming an LGBTQIA+ and intersex activist in Miami, Melissa Núñez — deadnamed by local journalists — was assassinated.

  • Bouncer shows what he does with fake IDs: 'Not all heroes wear capes'

    A bouncer showed what he did with fake IDs by using a live example.