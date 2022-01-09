Apartment Building Fire | Lou Malnati's | COVID-19 Surge

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.

Locations in Elk Grove Village, Hoffman Estates are open this week with CDC guidelines in place.

The mass testing site is also offering vaccinations with no appointment necessary.

Paul R. Castelli, 45, of Des Plaines, is employed by a learning institution attended by the minor, according to Arlington Heights police.

Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.

The documentary, "Betty White: A Celebration," will be screened near Arlington Heights Jan. 17 — which would have been her 100th birthday.

Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights is seeing an average of 50 new COVID-19 patients per day.

An 80-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the fire as a person of interest, according to Arlington Heights police.

The Northbrook-based company said a location at 1407 Palatine Road will open early 2022.

Organizers of rally in Arlington Heights are hoping to "support one another and our local businesses, whether vaccinated or not."

