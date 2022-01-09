Apartment Building Fire | Lou Malnati's | COVID-19 Surge
Warming Centers Open As Temps Drop In Suburban Cook County
Locations in Elk Grove Village, Hoffman Estates are open this week with CDC guidelines in place.
Arlington Park Now Open 6 Days For Testing Amid Omicron Surge
The mass testing site is also offering vaccinations with no appointment necessary.
Teacher Accused Of Felony Sexual Assault, Abuse Of Student
Paul R. Castelli, 45, of Des Plaines, is employed by a learning institution attended by the minor, according to Arlington Heights police.
College Credits: Arlington Heights Resident Makes OWU Dean's List
Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
Betty White Movie Coming To Mount Prospect On Her 100th Birthday
The documentary, "Betty White: A Celebration," will be screened near Arlington Heights Jan. 17 — which would have been her 100th birthday.
Influx Of COVID-19 Patients Creates Staffing Concerns At NCH
Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights is seeing an average of 50 new COVID-19 patients per day.
Apartment Fire Displaces Residents Into Freezing Cold Overnight
An 80-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the fire as a person of interest, according to Arlington Heights police.
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Coming Soon to Hoffman Estates
The Northbrook-based company said a location at 1407 Palatine Road will open early 2022.
Rally Against Cook County Vaccination Mandate Planned Saturday
Organizers of rally in Arlington Heights are hoping to "support one another and our local businesses, whether vaccinated or not."
