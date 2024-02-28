Apartment building in Mundelein badly damaged after Tuesday’s storms

MUNDELEIN, Ill. — Emergency crews are on the scene after an apartment building in Mundelein was damaged after a round of evening storms battered Chicagoland with intense winds, hail and rain Tuesday night.

The building, which is located near East Orchard Street and Washington Boulevard, was badly damaged and it appears part of the building’s façade collapsed.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

When WGN-TV arrived on the scene, emergency crews were spotted on the scene assessing the damage.

While it is unclear what exactly caused the partial collapse, the intense storms that swept through the area carved a path of damage.

Most of the damage appeared to be contained to units on the top floor of the complex.

It is currently unclear if anyone was displaced or injured as a result.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.