Apartment complex catches on fire

TechCrunch

When people hear the term "identity management" in an enterprise context, they typically think of apps that help users authenticate who they are on a network in order to access certain services. In a security context, however, human users are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to managing access and making sure it doesn't get breached. A whole, considerably more complex, universe of machine-based authentications underpin how just about everything IT works with everything else -- a universe that is arguably considerably even more vulnerable to hacking simply because of that size and complexity, with some 50 "non-human" identities for every human typically in an organization, and sometimes more.