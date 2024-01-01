Apartment complex fire knocked down in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a Condition 2 fire on Monday, Jan. 1 at an apartment complex in Downtown El Paso.

The fire took place at the 500 block of N Oregon St. just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Fire Department’s X page.

The fire was knocked down shortly after and no injuries were reported.

No further information has been released.

