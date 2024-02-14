Apartment damaged after car crashes into building

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An apartment is uninhabitable Tuesday night, Feb. 13 after a crash resulted in a car hitting an apartment building south of Briargate.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), crews responded around 4 p.m. on Tuesday to a crash near the intersection of North Union Boulevard and East Woodmen Road. Multiple lanes of northbound Union were blocked as well as the right turn lane onto eastbound Woodmen Road.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said multiple cars were involved in the crash, and one of them hit an apartment building, damaging an apartment and leaving it uninhabitable. CSFD added that a gas meter was also hit and crews were working to make repairs to that as well.

There were no injuries reported, CSFD said.

