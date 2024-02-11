An apartment fire in Rocky Hill displaced twelve
Twelve people are displaced after their apartment caught on fire last night in Rocky Hill.
Twelve people are displaced after their apartment caught on fire last night in Rocky Hill.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the last few days in tech. This week, social network Bluesky opened for anyone to join -- which feels appropriate here in NYC, given the sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures we've been enjoying. For those more inclined to while away the days indoors -- and contemplating a Vision Pro purchase -- Brian published his review.
Experts reasoned that a large refund amounts to an interest-free loan to the government.
TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole is known for its raucous crowds.
Lack of direction from Congress on the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 could complicate filing season for millions of taxpayers.
One of the great catches in playoff history was among the 49ers' turning points.
With over 21,000 five-star ratings, it's a bona fide Amazon hit — snap it up for $70 while you can.
NFL fans will watch "Thursday Night Football" and a playoff game on Amazon Prime next season.
An incendiary spectacle at a Boston gas station was captured on video earlier this week, when a white SUV slammed into a standing pump and ignited a huge fireball.
Hand-poured in Idaho, these flavored balms are super hydrating and eco-friendly.
People who spend a lot of time on social media have noticed that the online world is creeping more and more into the physical one.
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. These are all the tech and gaming layoffs we noted throughout 2023.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
Instead of displaying links, Arc Search's “Browse for Me” feature reads the first handful of pages and summarizes them into a single, custom-built, Arc-formatted web page using large language models from OpenAI and others. Critics say that's a problem.
Our top-rated picks from K18, Marc Anthony, Pureology and more detangle and fight frizz, while leaving hair soft and smooth.
What Taylor Swift wears to the Super Bowl could mean a gigantic payday for an independent designer.
Formula E just announced that the NXT Gen Cup, which started last year, will be an official support series. This is the first support series for the motorsport championship since the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Dyson Supersonic r is a tube-shaped hair dryer that dwarfs its predecessor, and it's surprisingly light.
Since Apple launched the Vision Pro last Friday, I’ve been hammering home the importance of immersive content. When Tim Cook unveiled the first Apple Watch alongside the iPhone 6, the product was met with some blank stares. It took Apple a few years to really hone in on fitness as the device’s single biggest driver.