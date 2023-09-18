Apartment fire in Virginia Beach leaves six displaced

TechCrunch

In a category where luck, timing and market forces are at least half the battle, you’ve got to be willing to roll with the punches. Boxbot has been kicking around for a bit. It’s actually been 6.5 years since TechCrunch first covered the Bay Area-based firm, under the headline, “Stealthy Boxbot wins the Pear prize for UC Berkeley with a tech for autonomous last-mile delivery” (aside: we used to have ridiculously long headlines).