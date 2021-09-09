Apartment gunfire leads to drug arrests

Sep. 9—HIGH POINT — Four young people were arrested in a drug bust at a northwest High Point apartment complex after police, reacting to a report of shots fired, evacuated nearby residences.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, High Point Police Department officers went to the 200 block of Northpoint Avenue, where someone had fired a shot from one apartment into another through an adjoining wall, narrowly missing a resident, police said.

Officers tried but could not make contact with the residents in the apartment where the shot came from, and they then evacuated the surrounding apartments.

Eventually officers entered the residence and arrested four people without incident, Capt. Matt Truitt told The High Point Enterprise.

Officers using a search warrant seized an AR-style rifle and pistol, nearly 450 rounds of live ammunition, 122 Xanax tablets, 4.12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 8 grams of marijuana, 8.69 grams of heroin, an oxycodone tablet and a large amount of paraphernalia consistent with using and packaging narcotics, according to police.

Emily Mae Reinbold, 20, of High Point, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a weapon in the city limits, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I and Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of using/selling a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $20,000 secured and she was booked into the Guilford County Jail.

Trevor Clinton Day, 20, of High Point, was charged discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a weapon in the city limits, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I and Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of using/selling a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $20,000 secured and he was booked into the Guilford County Jail.

Susan Grace Shafer, 19, of Winston-Salem, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I and Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule II controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000 secured and she was booked into the Guilford County Jail.

Devon Lee Pulliam, 19, of Pfafftown, was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property and discharging a weapon in the city limits. He was additionally served with a warrant out of Forsyth County for first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Bond was set at $12,000 secured and he was booked into the Guilford County Jail.