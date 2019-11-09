Should Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Dividend paying stocks like Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. Yet sometimes, investors buy a popular dividend stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

A slim 2.9% yield is hard to get excited about, but the long payment history is respectable. At the right price, or with strong growth opportunities, Apartment Investment and Management could have potential. The company also bought back stock during the year, equivalent to approximately 4.7% of the company's market capitalisation at the time. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Apartment Investment and Management for its dividend - read on to learn more.

NYSE:AIV Historical Dividend Yield, November 9th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Apartment Investment and Management paid out 50% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. A payout ratio above 50% generally implies a business is reaching maturity, although it is still possible to reinvest in the business or increase the dividend over time.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Unfortunately, while Apartment Investment and Management pays a dividend, it also reported negative free cash flow last year. While there may be a good reason for this, it's not ideal from a dividend perspective.

REITs like Apartment Investment and Management often have different rules governing their distributions, so a higher payout ratio on its own is not unusual.

Is Apartment Investment and Management's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Apartment Investment and Management has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). With net debt of 7.52 times its EBITDA, Apartment Investment and Management could be described as a highly leveraged company. While some companies can handle this level of leverage, we'd be concerned about the dividend sustainability if there was any risk of an earnings downturn.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 1.10 times its interest expense, Apartment Investment and Management's interest cover is starting to look a bit thin. High debt and weak interest cover are not a great combo, and we would be cautious of relying on this company's dividend while these metrics persist. That said, Apartment Investment and Management is in the real estate business, which is typically able to sustain much higher levels of debt, relative to other industries.