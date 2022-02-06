🌱 Apartment Shooting + Missing 16-Year-Old Found Safe

Happy Monday, people of Dallas! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 55 Low: 34.

Here are the top three stories in Dallas today:

Dallas Police investigate an apartment shooting that occurred Sunday morning. Police responded to the 7700 block of McCallum Boulevard to find a woman who was shot on the second-floor walkway of an apartment complex. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident but police are currently conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances that lead to the shooting. (FOX 4 Dallas) Dallas Police Department report that missing 16-year-old has been found safe. Jason Nguyen went missing yesterday morning around the 200 block of W. Page Ave. Dallas Police asked for the community's help in locating the boy. (CBS Dallas / Fort Worth) Two former Dallas County Sherriff deputies have plead guilty to looting a Home Depot. The incident occurred in Oct. 2019 at a tornado-damaged Home Depot store. Joseph Bobadilla and Rebecca Evans have been charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 that resulted in them serving individually tailored sentences. Bobadilla will serve 45 days in jail with four years of probation and Evans will serve two years of probation with no jail time. (KWTX)

Today in Dallas:

The Market At The Dallas Farmers Market (All Day)

Toddler Storytime At The Ridgewood Branch Library (10:00 AM)

Library Storytime At The Mesquite Public Library (10:30 AM)

Treat Yourself Kit At The Watauga Public Library (Noon)

From my notebook:

The Dallas Zoo recognizes the facilities team that has been tirelessly working throughout the winter storm keeping the zoo safe for staffers and animals. (Instagram)

Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center thanks the community for helping empty the dog kennels. They had forty seven adoptions yesterday which helped a facility that had full dog kennels. (Facebook)

Dallas Museum of Art shares with the community the retrospective of Ocatvio Medellin, influential Mexican American artist and teacher. (Instagram)

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

