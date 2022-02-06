Apartment Shooting | Park District Honored | Starbucks Prices
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.
College Credits: Arlington Heights Students Graduate At UW-W
Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
Apartment Complex Shooting: Man In Critical Condition
The Monday night incident occurred at the same location as a recent arson fire.
$1.3M Wow House: Stunning Custom Home In Arlington Heights
This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate is up for sale.
Starbucks Prices Rising Again In Arlington Heights: Here's Why
That latte is about to get a little more expensive due to inflation, increasing labor costs and supply chain issues.
Arlington Heights Park District Earns 2 Awards
It marks the fifth consecutive year the AHPD has earned an Illinois Distinguished Accredited Agency award.
Deer Bonding, Family Snowman And Bluejay In Flight: IL In Photos
This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.
POLICE REPORTS
