Apartment Shooting | Park District Honored | Starbucks Prices

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.

College Credits: Arlington Heights Students Graduate At UW-W

Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.

Apartment Complex Shooting: Man In Critical Condition

The Monday night incident occurred at the same location as a recent arson fire.

$1.3M Wow House: Stunning Custom Home In Arlington Heights

This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate is up for sale.

Starbucks Prices Rising Again In Arlington Heights: Here's Why

That latte is about to get a little more expensive due to inflation, increasing labor costs and supply chain issues.

Arlington Heights Park District Earns 2 Awards

It marks the fifth consecutive year the AHPD has earned an Illinois Distinguished Accredited Agency award.

Deer Bonding, Family Snowman And Bluejay In Flight: IL In Photos

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.

POLICE REPORTS

